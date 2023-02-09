Kotak Mahindra Bank Hikes Interest Rates Of Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.25%

The move comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India delivered another interest rate hike of 0.25% on Wednesday. Deposit rates generally trail the lending rates, where the transmission happens first courtesy a bulk of new loans being made under external benchmarks like the RBI's repo rate.

Under the revised rates, which are effective from Friday, the 15 months to 2 years tenor bucket will fetch an interest of 7.25% for deposit amounts of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, and 7.10% for deposit amounts up to Rs 2 crore in the 12 months 25 days to 2 years tenor bucket.