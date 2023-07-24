Kotak Bank Q1 Results Review: Growth Sustainability Is Critical Given Soft Core Profitability

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s first-quarter earnings were mixed, mainly driven by gains in other non-fund-based income, according to analysts.

The private sector lender’s net profit rose 66.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,452 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That is higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,219.5 crore. Net interest income increased 32.7% to Rs 6,234 crore from a year ago.

The bank’s asset quality showed mixed signs. The gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 1.77%. However, the net NPA ratio rose slightly to 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 0.37% as of March 31. Provisions rose sharply to Rs 364 crore year-on-year from Rs 23 crore in Q1 FY23.

The bank’s management stated that since asset growth has been relatively high, CASA takes time to come up to that level. It expects an inching up once growth rates stabilise to relatively average levels.

Here is what analysts said about Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q1 FY24 results: