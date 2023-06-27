Kotak Arm Invests Rs 450 Crore In Auto Component Maker Viney Corporation

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Tuesday announced a Rs 450 crore investment in automobile components company Viney Corporation and its promoter Brijesh Aggarwal. As part of the deal, Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, which is managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, has helped Aggarwal acquire a majority stake in the company, clean up the capital structure and prepare the company for future expansion and fundraising.