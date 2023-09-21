BQPrimeBusiness NewsKotak Arm Invests Additional Rs 600 Crore In Sify To Expand Data Centre Capacity
ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak Arm Invests Additional Rs 600 Crore In Sify To Expand Data Centre Capacity

With the current investment of Rs 600 crore, Kotakalt's total funding reached Rs 1,000 crore in Sify, according to a statement.

21 Sep 2023, 4:23 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Exterior of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (Source: Vijay Sarape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
Exterior of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (Source: Vijay Sarape/ BQ Prime)

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (Kotakalt) on Thursday announced an additional Rs 600 crore investment in Sify Technologies.

The investment by Kotak Data Center Fund into Sify Infinit Spaces (SISL), which takes the overall bet by Kotakalt to Rs 1,600 crore, has been deployed for expanding data centre capacity across India and investing in renewable energy, as per a statement.

With the current investment of Rs 600 crore, Kotakalt's total funding reached Rs 1,000 crore in Sify, according to a statement.

The current Rs 600 crore investment is in the form of compulsorily convertible debentures, which will be converted into equity based on the operational performance of SISL over a specified reference period, it said.

"This partnership gives us the needful equity to scale up our data centre footprint and realise our opportunities faster. Our intent is to build capacity in sync with customer demand, in the most modular design and by deploying the latest and most cost-effective technologies," Sify's executive director and group chief financial officer Vijay Kumar said.

Kotakalt's MD Srini Sriniwasan said data centres are a long-term opportunity in India given the "rich media consumption" and increasing data localisation requirements.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT