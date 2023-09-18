Korean Cosmetics Giant Amorepacific Partners With Reliance's Tira For Expansion

South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate Amorepacific Corp. has set an ambitious goal of quadrupling its physical stores in the country, of which a hundred will be opened in partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

The owner of brands like Innisfree and Etude House has signed agreements with Reliance Retail to sell through its beauty store—Tira.

"We have signed for 100 store-in-store outlets inside the Tira stores that will be opened over the next three years," Paul Lee, managing director and country head, Amorepacific, told BQ Prime. Lee's India visit coincides with the group's flagship brand, Innisfree, completing 10 years of operations in the world's most populous market.

It also sells three other brands—Laneige, Sulwhasoo, and Etude House.

The 78-year-old group rode the K-beauty wave to become one of Asia’s most powerful cosmetics empires, surpassing the beauty sales of Chanel and LVMH. But recently, it has been grappling with slowing business in China.

To make up for the sluggish sales in China, the company is accelerating its push into other markets, including India. Over the last decade, the company has made inroads into the country mainly through partnerships with domestic retailer Nykaa. However, Amorepacific now plans to leverage the distribution network of the Tata Group and Reliance to expand its reach.