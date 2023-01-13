Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Sales Booking Up 28% At Record Rs 716 Crore
Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers on Friday reported a 28% growth in its sales booking at Rs 716 crore
Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers on Friday reported a 28% growth in its sales booking at Rs 716 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 on better demand.
Its sales booking stood at Rs 561 crore in the year-ago period.
The Pune-based company in a regulatory filing said it has achieved the highest-ever quarterly pre-sales numbers by value and volume during Q3 FY23.
Kolte-Patil said it achieved sales value of Rs 1,528 crore during April-December 2022-23, a rise of 23% from Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago period.
The company is expanding presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
It has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT parks, covering a saleable area of around 23 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The company markets its projects under two brands -- "Kolte-Patil" for the mid-income segment and "24K" to cater the premium luxury segment.