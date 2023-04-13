Kolte-Patil Developers FY23 Sales Bookings Rise 28% To Record Rs 2,232 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsKolte-Patil Developers FY23 Sales Bookings Rise 28% To Record Rs 2,232 Crore
13 Apr 2023, 8:41 PM IST

The company's sales volumes grew by 21% while the average price realisation per square feet rose by 6% during the 2022-23 fiscal.

13 Apr 2023, 8:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company Website)</p></div>
(Source: Company Website)
Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday said its sales bookings rose 28% to Rs 2,232 crore in the last fiscal on better demand.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil, which also has a presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, had posted sales bookings of Rs 1,739 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's sales volumes grew by 21% while the average price realisation per square feet rose by 6% during the 2023 fiscal.

Kolte-Patil has developed and constructed over 50 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of around 25 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

