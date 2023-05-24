Kolkata Port Plans To Invest Rs 4,000 Crore By 2030 To Expand Capacity

The cargo was flagged off from Kolkata in May 4 and received at the Sittwe Port on May 9 by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Transport & Communications of Myanmar, Admiral Tin Aung San.

The port authorities have engaged a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for a new tunnel under the Hooghly River for the transportation of vehicles, he said, adding that the under-river tunnel project is still in the nascent stage.