Toyota To Sell 1.5 Million EVs By 2026, Roll Out 10 New Models

The 53-year-old, who previously led Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus and its motorsport division Gazoo Racing, said in February he would take an “EV first” approach, vowing to overhaul battery production and manufacturing platforms by 2026 with Lexus as the plan’s centerpiece. The realigned plan, when it’s announced in its entirety, will likely place Toyota in more direct competition with the two biggest players in the global EV arena: Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and China’s BYD Co.