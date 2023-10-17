Škoda Auto Volkswagen India To Commence Exports To Vietnam From 2024, Eyes ASEAN Region

The company, which has inaugurated its parts expedition centre (PEC) at the Volkswagen group's headquarters in Chakan, Pune, said 'made-in-India' kits will be shipped from India to Vietnam for final production.

The centre is spread over 16,800 square feet and it has an initial capacity of 27,000 car sets annually for Vietnam and has the infrastructure to scale up to 40,000 car sets annually, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) said in a statement.