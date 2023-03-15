Know The Expense That You Pay For Investing Through Mutual Funds

It is vital for an investor putting money into a mutual fund to look at the total expense ratio, also called the expense ratio. It is a figure that is out of sight but has a direct impact on the returns that are finally earned.

This ratio shows the amount of expenses that are incurred by a mutual fund scheme. This figure is however not high on investors radars because they tend to concentrate their attention on the returns that are being generated.

The impact of the total expense ratio is huge, and it is worth the effort to know more about this ratio and how things are changing with respect to its calculation.