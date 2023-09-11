KKR To Invest Rs 2,070 Crore In Reliance Retail For An Additional 0.25% Stake

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said on Monday it has raised Rs 2,069.5 crore from KKR & Co. Inc. at a valuation of $100 billion (Rs 8.36 lakh crore).

The US-based private equity firm's follow-on investment will translate into an additional equity stake of 0.25% in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, the Mukesh Ambani-led company said in a statement. The latest investment will take KKR's total equity stake in the country's largest retailer to 1.42%.

"Their [KKR's] latest investment in RRVL after their previous investment further reinforces their strong belief in RRVL’s vision and capabilities," Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures, was quoted as saying.

In 2019, Ambani said that the group planned to list the retail business in five years. To prepare for the initial public offering, the Sebi guidelines mandate that the public shareholding, including those held by financial investors, in a company must be at least 25%. At present, around 10% of RRVL is owned by global investors, including the fresh stake sale to KKR.