BQPrimeBusiness NewsKKR Opens New India Office With Plans to Hire 150 People
ADVERTISEMENT

KKR Opens New India Office With Plans to Hire 150 People

KKR &amp; Co. expanded in India with a new office to support its investment operations and service the firm’s clients.

05 Oct 2023, 7:33 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The KKR & Co. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. KKR & Co. is exploring options for its majority stake in a commercial lighting manufacturer in China including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
The KKR & Co. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. KKR & Co. is exploring options for its majority stake in a commercial lighting manufacturer in China including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. expanded in India with a new office to support its investment operations and service the firm’s clients.

The alternative asset manager plans to hire 150 staff by early next year for the new office in Gurugram, just south of New Delhi, KKR said in a statement on Wednesday. It’s seeking to recruit in the areas of finance, operations, human capital and technology, according to the statement. 

KKR tapped Nisha Awasthi from BlackRock Inc., where she spent almost two decades, to manage the office, the firm said. Awasthi was most recently the head of financial markets advisory at BlackRock India. 

New York-based KKR joins peers like Apollo Global Management Inc. and Citadel Securities in expanding in India to support their global businesses. Last year, Apollo opened a new office in Mumbai to grow in India across all business lines.

KKR has been investing in India since 2006 and has billions deployed across various asset classes. Last month, it further invested in Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s rapidly expanding retail unit. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT