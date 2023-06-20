KKR Elevates India Head Gaurav Trehan; Ex-TPG Partner To Take Over

US investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. has elevated Gaurav Trehan, the chief executive officer of its India operations, to head the private equity for Asia-Pacific, according to a person familiar with the development.

Trehan will be expanding his responsibilities as KKR's sole head of Asia private equity, adding to his role as the head of India, the above-mentioned person told BQ Prime on condition of anonymity.

To strengthen the bench, KKR plans to hire Akshay Tanna as the head of India private equity later this year, he said.

Since Trehan's joining in 2020, KKR has deployed $5 billion in the market, allowing the team to achieve record-breaking investment and exit milestones during this time. India has become one of KKR's largest and most active markets in Asia Pacific, according to the above said person.

Tanna was a partner at TPG, another U.S.-based private equity firm. He quit his position in May.

The top-leadership changes at KKR come days after Sequoia Capital split into three firms based on geography. The Indian firm will now be known as Peak XV Partners and will be a fully independent firm.