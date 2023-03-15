Kishore Biyani Withdraws Resignation From FRL's Suspended Board As Chairman, Director

Earlier this week, the RP of FRL filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal against the former and present directors of the company for causing a loss of Rs 14,809.44 crore to creditors.

In the application filed before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, the Resolution Professional has sought direction from the tribunal against the present and erstwhile directors of FRL "to contribute the amount to the company", Future Retail Ltd. said in a regulatory filing.