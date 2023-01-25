Kishore Biyani Resigns As Future Retail Chairman

Kishore Biyani tendered his resignation from the position of executive chairman and director of Future Retail Ltd. earlier this week.

Future Retail is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings on a plea from the Bank of India, admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal. Vijaykumar V. Iyer of Deloitte India Insolvency Professionals LLP was appointed the insolvency resolution professional, with powers of the board vested in him.

Biyani, the founder of Future Group, submitted his letter of resignation from the top position in Future Retail on Jan. 23, the company informed exchanges on Wednesday. The same was received by Iyer on Jan. 24.

"The resignation letter of Kishore Biyani shall be placed before the committee of creditors, as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, read with rules and regulations framed thereunder," Future Retail said.

"Nothing herein should be construed as an acceptance of the contents of the resignation letter tendered by Kishore Biyani, including in respect of his submissions in the resignation letter on information handover," it said.