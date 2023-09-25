Kishore Biyani Moves Bombay High Court Against Forensic Audit Of Future Retail

The forensic auditor had submitted its report on August 9, 2023, and Bank of India sought representation/submissions from the company over the credit facilities availed by Biyani, which was replied by the resolution professional on August 28, 2023, FRL said in a regulatory filing.

"Kishore Biyani - Director of the Company, has filed a writ petition before High Court, Bombay, inter alia challenging the Forensic Audit process, including the Forensic Audit Report dated August 09, 2023, submitted to BOI by BDO India," FRL said.