BQPrimeBusiness News'Kisano Ka Karz Maaf; Bijli Bill Half': Here's What Parties Are Promising To Woo Voters
From free electricity to affordable homes and farm loan waivers, here's what parties are offering if voted to power

13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: BQ Prime&nbsp;</p></div>
Source: BQ Prime 

Five Indian states are headed for elections in November: Mizoram (Nov. 7); Chhattisgarh (Nov. 7 and Nov. 17); Madhya Pradesh (Nov. 17); Rajasthan (Nov. 23); and Telangana (Nov. 30). Counting in all five states will be held on Dec. 3.

Here are some of the economic promises by political parties, offering direct or indirect monetary benefits:

Madhya Pradesh

Some of the promises made by Congress, if voted to power, include

  • Cooked meals and food grains for the needy

  • Medical shops that sell low-cost medicines

  • Free insurance for the elderly

  • Free education up to class 12th, Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 for every student under the padho-padhao scheme

  • Right to housing, to health, and to clean water

  • Houses of up to 600 feet will receive a concession of 50% on registry.

  • Health and accident insurance

  • Right to employment and an unemployment allowance in case of failure to find a job

  • 100 units of electricity for free

  • 200 units for half the price

The BJP party's manifesto released on Nov. 10 promised:

  • Rs 4,000 per bag of tendu leaves

  • A nutritious breakfast along with the mid-day meal for students

  • Free education up to class 12 for the poor

  • Metro trains in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur

  • Every division should have an engineering and medical college.

  • Rs 2 lakh to the girl child from birth till the age of 21

  • Six new expressways in the state

  • LPG cylinder for Rs 450

  • 100 units of electricity for Rs 100

  • Modernisation of 100 railway stations

Chhattisgarh

Some of the promises made by Congress, if voted to power, include:

  • Free education from kindergarten to PG, including engineering, ITI, medicine and diploma

  • Tendu leaf collectors will be given Rs 4,000 every year as a bonus.

  • Houses for a sum of Rs 17.5 lakh rupees

  • Farm loan waiver for 25 lakh farmers

  • Those under 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana' will receive Rs 10,000 from Rs 7,000 currently.

  • Proposal to conduct a caste census

  • The government will buy up to 20 quintals of paddy from each acre of land for over Rs 2,500

  • Guarantees to buy micro-forest products on MSP and an additional amount of Rs 10

  • Health insurance of Rs 10 lakh

  • 200 units of free electricity

  • Free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh under the 'Khoobchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana'

  • Rs 500 subsidy on refilling cylinders

Some of the promises made by the BJP, if voted to power, include:

  • 21 quintals of paddy will be bought from each acre of land for over Rs 3,100.

  • Rs 12,000 to every married woman per year

  • Completion of 18 lakh homes

  • Rs 4,500 bonus for tendu leaf collectors

  • Rs 10,000 to landless labourers under the 'Deen Dayal Updhyay Krishi Mazdoor Kalyan Yojana'

  • Health insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh currently

  • Build a state capital region along the lines of the national capital region.

Telangana

Some of the promises made by the BRS, if voted to power, include:

  • 1 lakh 'dignity' homes for the underprivileged in Hyderabad

  • Own buildings for Mahila Swashakti groups.

  • The pension for the differently abled will be increased to Rs 6,016.

  • Rs 3,000 per month to support all poor women

  • To all eligible BPL families, gas cylinders will be delivered at a subsidy of Rs 400.

  • Health insurance coverage to increase to Rs 15 lakh

  • Rs 5 lakh in insurance for families below the poverty line

  • Investment support to farmers to be increased to Rs 16,000

  • Pensions to be increased to Rs 5,016 per month in a phased manner

  • Fine rice to white ration card holders

  • The state government will take responsibility for orphans who are children of the state.

  • Residential schools for economically backward students from forward castes in every assembly constituency

