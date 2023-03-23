Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw To Exit Infosys Board After Nearly A Decade

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will exit from the board of Infosys Ltd. after completing her tenure as a member. The information technology company has appointed D. Sundaram as its lead independent director to replace her.

The founder of Biocon Ltd. was appointed an independent director on the board of Infosys in 2014 and took charge as the lead independent director in 2018. She was the chairperson of the nomination and remuneration committee and a member of the risk management and ESG committees of the board.

"We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the board over the years," said Nandan Nilekani, board chairman, Infosys. "I’m personally very grateful to her, as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the board, ever since I rejoined Infosys in August 2017."

Sundaram has been on the company's board since 2017, serving on the audit committee, the risk management committee, and the nomination and remuneration committee.

"We congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as the lead independent director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support, as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey," Nilekani said.

The change on the Infosys board comes at a time when two of its presidents have exited the company in quick succession. Ravi Kumar S left to join rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. as its chief executive officer in October 2022. Mohit Joshi, who replaced him as Infosys' president, will join Tech Mahindra Ltd. later this year as CEO, replacing industry veteran CP Gurnani, who retires after a 14-year tenure.