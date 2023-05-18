KFin Tech Shares Gain After Kotak Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of Kfin Technologies Ltd. gained on Thursday after Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating, citing that the company's diversified financial structure would help build scale and strengthen its business model.

The brokerage has set a fair value of Rs 400 apiece on the stock, implying an upside of 20%.

"Kfin’s disadvantage in the mutual fund registrar and transfer agent duopoly is counterbalanced by a diversified revenue profile that mitigates regulatory risks, lower client concentration, and offers strong growth options arising from its presence in international, alternative, and issuer solutions businesses," the brokerage said in the note.

The diversified revenue profile includes MF RTA (65-70%), followed by corporate registry (15%) and fast-growing international and domestic alternatives (10%).

The company operates in duopoly or oligopoly markets with high entry barriers and switching costs for clients. It is the second-best player in a MF-RTA duopoly with a 30% market share, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.