ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Key Takeaways From The Fed’s Rate Decision And Updated Projections

Here are key takeaways from the Fed's interest-rate decision and updated forecasts for borrowing costs and economic indicators.
Save
Key Takeaways From the Fed’s Rate Decision and Updated Projections
Key Takeaways From the Fed’s Rate Decision and Updated Projections
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday and updated forecasts for borrowing costs and economic indicators:

  • The Fed downshifted to a 50 basis-point hike, as telegraphed, following four straight 75 basis- point increases. The unanimous decision brought the target rate to a 4.25%-4.5% range, the highest level since 2007

  • Everything else released at 2 p.m. skewed hawkish: The median forecast for rates at the end of 2023 is now 5.1%, higher than investor expectations and up from 4.6% in the prior round of projections in September; most officials did foresee rate cuts in 2024, with the median rate forecast at 4.1%, slightly higher than in September

  • The distribution of forecasts for 2023 was on the higher side, with seven officials above 5.1%, 10 at 5.1% and two at 4.9%

  • The unemployment rate is seen rising to 4.6% at end of 2023 and holding there in 2024, compared with the current 3.7% level; GDP growth seen at 0.5% in 2023, down from 1.2% in September

  • The FOMC statement retained language saying “ongoing” hikes will be appropriate to reach “sufficiently restrictive” stance that returns inflation to 2% over time

(Bloomberg) -- For Bloomberg's TOPLive blog on the Fed decision and press conference, click here

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT