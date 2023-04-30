Key Takeaways From a Better-Than-Feared Start to Earnings Season

Seasonality also stands to benefit the earnings outlook as most cuts to S&P 500 forecasts on average are done by April or May, said Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “While there is a lot of frustration among buy-siders that numbers haven’t come down enough yet for next year,” the trends so far in 2023 suggest “sell-side analysts have done a good job of pulling down numbers,” she wrote in a note.