Key Sectors That Offer Growth Longevity, According To Kotak Mutual Fund's Harish Krishnan
The market is going to be range-bound at least until the 2024 general election, says Harish Krishnan.
India stands as an outlier in terms of its productivity gains in the past five–seven years, according to Harish Krishnan of Kotak Mutual Fund.
Therefore, the growth cycle is more likely to be lower, but it may last longer in the current fragile environment, the senior executive vice president at the asset management company told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.
Krishnan said the aggregate earnings would be lower than 17–18% as opposed to what had been penciled in for this year.
Pockets like auto, consumer and core manufacturing that offer more growth longevity and better cash flow conversion will invariably trade at a higher multiple in comparison to plain commodity companies, he said.
The market is going to be range-bound at least until the 2024 general election.Harish Krishnan
Electrification
Energy consumption in India has changed along with the growth in the gross domestic product in the past two decades, said Krishnan. Electrification has also taken place in a meaningful way, he said.
He pointed out that in the 2000s, 35% of the energy was derived from crude, but it has now come down to 30% now. He calls 5% fall in reliance on crude-based energy significant from a long-term perspective.
Due to limited domestic sources of petroleum, the end consumer of crude-based energy in India ends up paying more, he said. "Hence, in the next five to 10 years, where we will grow larger as an economy, our energy intensity will dampen, which means electricity will become a larger part of the outgo from a consumer point of view."
Acceleration of electrification will be significantly seen in the residential space, he said. "Close to 50% of energy being used by industries in India comes from captive or regenerative power."
Inter- and intra-city commute is likely to make way into various other forms of energy and electrify vehicles, such as buses, autorickshaws and two-wheelers, according to Krishnan.
He said India consumes over 6% of global hydrogen primarily because of the large refineries. Therefore, there is a fair possibility of energy shift to hydrogen.
And the biggest spaces that have the most opportunity in terms of hydrogen use are ancillary and technology, which have the potential to completely shift their energy gears, he said.