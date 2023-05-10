Key Sectors That Offer Growth Longevity, According To Kotak Mutual Fund's Harish Krishnan

India stands as an outlier in terms of its productivity gains in the past five–seven years, according to Harish Krishnan of Kotak Mutual Fund.

Therefore, the growth cycle is more likely to be lower, but it may last longer in the current fragile environment, the senior executive vice president at the asset management company told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Krishnan said the aggregate earnings would be lower than 17–18% as opposed to what had been penciled in for this year.

Pockets like auto, consumer and core manufacturing that offer more growth longevity and better cash flow conversion will invariably trade at a higher multiple in comparison to plain commodity companies, he said.