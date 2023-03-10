Key Sectors That Helios Capital's Dinshaw Irani Is Betting On

The threat of a U.S. recession, looming for almost a year, has taken a back seat but not vanished, according to Dinshaw Irani.

A "sticky" recession is due may push the Fed's terminal rate to 6–6.5% and have a similar implication for the 7–7.5% repo rate in India as well, the chief executive officer of Helios Capital said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. High inflation, however, is not a threat to India, Irani said, as the domestic economy is quite "adaptable" to it.

Given the focus of the government on infrastructure and manufacturing plus the participation of the forward-looking generations like the millennials and Gen-Z in consumption, this only fortifies the economy, Irani said.

According to him, India's domestic market will do way better independently than sectors that depend on exports. Thus, he is almost zero-weighted on information technology and specialty chemicals, whose performance is driven by overseas forces.

Moreover, if the world economy underperforms, India will overperform by being stable, and in such a scenario, companies with strong valuations should be in focus, he said.