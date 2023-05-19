Key Economic Indicators Show No Slowdown But Unseasonal Rains Play Dampener

Despite continuing resilience, some high-frequency indicators have shown a sequential decline in April because of unseasonal rainfall.

Although some high-frequency indicators, such as the Purchasing Managers Indices, continued to stay strong in April, others, such as foreign trade, e-way bill collections, and vehicle sales, showed a sequential moderation.

"Most of the available high-frequency indicators recorded a deterioration in their year-on-year performance in April 2023, relative to March 2023, partly on account of the unseasonal rainfall seen during the month," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd., who forecasts industrial output to grow at less than 2% in April after growing by 1.1% in March.

There are no signs of a slowdown from March to April, but there was some sequential moderation because of seasonality, according to Teresa John, an economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

Besides, unseasonal weather reduced demand for air conditioners and other summer-linked consumer durables and contributed to lower stocking by FMCG companies in April. According to data from Bizom, demand for fast-moving consumer goods declined in April due to lower stocking by kiranas, John said in a note. Urban areas witnessed a sharp decline of 10.2% year-on-year, while rural areas saw a fall of 7.6% year-on-year.

Unseasonal rains in North India have temporarily affected sales of ACs, refrigerators, and air-coolers, according to the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association. The East and South regions have seen good growth till April because of no weather disruptions there. In West India, sales have been flat, John from Nirmal Bang said, quoting CEAMA.