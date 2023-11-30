UltraTech To Buy Kesoram Industries' Cement Business For Over Rs 5,300 Crore

Kesoram Industries Ltd. announced on Thursday that its cement business will be merged with UltraTech Cement Ltd. for about Rs 5,379 crore, to unlock its value and deleverage its balance sheet.

The board of directors of UltraTech considered Kesoram's proposal and approved a scheme of arrangement among Kesoram, the company and their respective shareholders, UltraTech Cement said in its exchange filing.

Under the demerger agreement, UltraTech will issue 1 equity share for every 52 equity shares of Kesoram.