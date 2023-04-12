Keshub Mahindra, Former Mahindra Group Chairman, Dies At 99

Keshub Mahindra, chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, died today, aged 99. He served as chairman of the conglomerate from 1963 to 2012.

Mahindra's death was confirmed by Pawan Goenka, the former managing director of M&M, on his personal Twitter handle. A spokesperson for the company separately confirmed the news. A formal statement will be issued in due course.

A well-known philanthropist and businessman, Mahindra has served on the boards of several companies, including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, and ICICI. He was also vice chairman of the Housing Development Finance Corp.

Mahindra has been credited with transforming M&M from an assembler of vehicles into a frontline automotive company, with a leadership position in tractor manufacturing and a significant market share in India's booming utility vehicle market. The group also has interests in software services, hospitality, and real estate.