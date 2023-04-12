Keshub Mahindra Dies At 99: Ratan Tata, Deepak Parekh Pay Condolences
Mahindra & Mahindra's Keshub Mahindra dies at 99. Industry stalwarts pay their tributes.
Keshub Mahindra, Chairman Emeritus Of Mahindra & Mahindra, Dies at 99
Keshub Mahindra served as chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group from 1963 to 2012. His death was confirmed by Pawan Goenka, former managing director of M&M, on his personal Twitter handle. A spokesperson for the company separately confirmed the news.
Lost A Legend Today: Punit Goenka
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka also paid his condolences to the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, and Keshub Mahindra's family.
"We have truly lost a legend today, but his legacy will symbolise the Indian entrepreneurial spirit for times to come...Thoughts and prayers with you during this difficult time," he said in a Twitter post.
A Great Indian Passes Away: TV Mohandas Pai
TV Mohandas Pai extended his condolences to Anand Mahindra and his family and remembered Keshub Mahindra as "an extraordinary, warm, compassionate person".
Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania tweeted, "Keshubhji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situation."
He Was Always A True Friend: Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata called Mahindra "an icon in the Indian and international business community", as he paid tribute to the late businessman.
Keshub Mahindra Had No Match: Pawan Goenka
"The industrial world has lost one of its tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing," Pawan Goenka said in a Twitter post confirming Mahindra's death.
Keshub Was The Fulcrum Of My Universe: Deepak Parekh
HDFC Ltd. Chairman Deepak Parekh said Mahindra's presence in his life was "larger than life" itself. "He was a captain of my destiny," Parekh said.