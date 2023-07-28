Kenneth Andrade's Top Stock Themes For The Decade Of Government Capex | Alpha Moguls

Business-to-business companies are expected to perform better than consumer-focused ventures this decade, driven by the focus on capex, according to Kenneth Andrade.

"The decade belongs to government capex," Andrade, founder and chief investment officer at Old Bridge Capital Management, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on Alpha Moguls.

Countries will have to stimulate their economies domestically and globally and that will translate into business- and government-facing corporations doing "reasonably well during or post this decade".

Consumer-facing businesses, however, are likely to witness inflationary pressures this decade, he said. "I think the probability of commodity prices being elevated for multiple reasons will add to the consumer woes."

However, consumer spends or discretionary spends in urban India at the top levels of the population will continue to remain robust, he said.