Kenneth Andrade's Top Stock Themes For The Decade Of Government Capex | Alpha Moguls
Consumer-facing businesses may witness inflationary pressures this decade, says Old Bridge Capital founder.
Business-to-business companies are expected to perform better than consumer-focused ventures this decade, driven by the focus on capex, according to Kenneth Andrade.
"The decade belongs to government capex," Andrade, founder and chief investment officer at Old Bridge Capital Management, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on Alpha Moguls.
Countries will have to stimulate their economies domestically and globally and that will translate into business- and government-facing corporations doing "reasonably well during or post this decade".
Consumer-facing businesses, however, are likely to witness inflationary pressures this decade, he said. "I think the probability of commodity prices being elevated for multiple reasons will add to the consumer woes."
However, consumer spends or discretionary spends in urban India at the top levels of the population will continue to remain robust, he said.
Pocket Of Opportunities
Following weakness in the commodity prices in the last two years, he said the pocket of opportunity lies there in terms of the "stock prices as well as the earning delivery", according to Andrade.
The commodity sector is the "safest haven" to incrementally deploy capital which is "trading at fair valuations at the lower end of the cycle."
Commodities, he added, have had "reasonable valuations" and now have "transitioned their balance sheets to be probably the best you have seen in a decade-and-a-half".
His portfolio largely comprises industrials and no direct consumer businesses. However, price multiple of industrials are "harder to digest" right now. "Though they are not exorbitant, they were more expensive than where we bought that," he said.
"A large part of those industrials bet on global capex recovery and also big capex spends by governments and individual countries," he said, adding that the pharmaceutical industry has been the "core" of his portfolio.
Moreover, while the pharmaceutical sector has done "reasonably well" in the short term, it may consolidate. As long as India remains globally competitive, the domestic pharma companies' will continue to gain volume market share from the rest of the world.
Watch the full interview here: