KEI Industries Bullish On Long-Term Cable Demand In India, Says Chairman

KEI Industries Ltd. is positive about the long-term cable demand in India, according to Chairman Anil Gupta.

The demand for cables in India is increasing due to the power sector, especially solar developers, transmission and distribution sectors, and the government's infrastructure spend on non-power sectors such as metros, railways, and highways, Gupta, who is also the managing director, told BQ Prime's Hiral Dadia in an interview.

The company is positive about cable demand due to substantial exports opportunities that are also coming up from developed countries, he said.