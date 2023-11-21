KEC International Wins Multiple New Orders Worth Rs 1,005 Crore

KEC International Ltd. has bagged multiple orders worth Rs 1,005 crore across its various businesses.

The global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction major won orders for transmission and distribution and cabling projects in India, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and America, it said in its exchange filing on Tuesday.

In the railways segment, it received an order for 25 kilovolt overhead electrification and associated works in the conventional segment in India. It also secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

The orders in the T&D business have expanded the order book in the Middle East outside Saudi Arabia, said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of KEC International.

"We are particularly enthused by the order in Railways, which further consolidates our order book in the conventional railway segment."

After this, the company's year-to-date order intake stands at Rs 10,000 crore, Kejriwal said.

The EPC major announced earlier that it had bagged transmission and distribution orders worth Rs 1,315 crore across countries.