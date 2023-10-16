KEC International Secures Multiple Orders Across Countries

KEC International Ltd. has bagged transmission and distribution orders worth Rs 1,315 crore across countries.

The company secured 765 kV transmission line and 765 kV AIS substation orders in India from Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. Apart from this, it also won orders for supplies of towers in the Middle East, Australia and the Americas, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, particularly the orders from PGCIL in Rajasthan. These orders have significantly enhanced our India T&D (transmission and distribution) order book. We are also enthused by the tower supply order from Australia. In a noteworthy achievement, our tower supply business footprint now extends across six continents,” said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of KEC International.

KEC International is a subsidiary of RPG Group, with a presence in multiple verticals—including railways, civil and solar, among others. It presently has infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries.

Shares of KEC International closed 0.36% lower at Rs 652.25 apiece, as compared with a 0.17% decline in the benchmark Sensex.