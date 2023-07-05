KEC International Bags New Orders Worth Rs 1,042 Crore

KEC International Ltd. has won new orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across various business verticals, such as railways, civil, cables, transmission, and distribution.

In the railway business segment, the heavy electrical equipment maker has secured its maiden international order for a signalling and telecommunication project in the SAARC region (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Its transmission and distribution business bagged orders to set up overhead transmission lines in the Middle East and supply towers in India, Europe, and the U.S.

KEC's subsidiary, SAE Towers, secured an order to supply hardware and poles in the Americas. The engineering, procurement, and construction major further won an order in the metals and mining segment from a reputed steel player in India, according to the release.

"The railway business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally, leveraging the strong presence of our T&D business," said Vimal Kejriwal, chief executive officer at KEC International. "The civil business continues to strengthen its order book in the industrial segment with the addition of a very reputed client."