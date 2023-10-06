Kaynes Technology To Set Up Rs 2,800- Crore Semiconductor Plant In Telangana

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. has inked a pact with the Telangana government to set up a semiconductor plant in the state for Rs 2,800 crore.

“The company entered into an MoU with Government of Telangana for setting up of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) and Compound Semiconductor manufacturing facility in the State,” it said in its exchange filing.

The proposed facility will be set up in Kongara Kalan, adjacent to the upcoming electronics manufacturing facility of Foxconn, the statement said.

The proposed investment is expected to generate direct employment for over 2,000 people, according to the filing.