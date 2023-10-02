Business NewsDuo Wins Medicine Nobel for Research That Enabled Covid Vaccines
Duo Wins Medicine Nobel for Research That Enabled Covid Vaccines
Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.”
Katalin Kariko, left, and Drew Weissman. Photographer: Craig Barritt/Getty Images
The two scientists will share the 11 million-krona ($1 million) award, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm said in a statement Monday.
Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.
The laureates are announced through Oct. 9 in Stockholm, with the exception of the peace prize, whose recipients are selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.
