BQPrimeBusiness NewsDuo Wins Medicine Nobel for Research That Enabled Covid Vaccines
ADVERTISEMENT

Duo Wins Medicine Nobel for Research That Enabled Covid Vaccines

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.”

02 Oct 2023, 4:05 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Katalin Kariko, left, and Drew Weissman. Photographer: Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Katalin Kariko, left, and Drew Weissman. Photographer: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.”

The two scientists will share the 11 million-krona ($1 million) award, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm said in a statement Monday.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

The laureates are announced through Oct. 9 in Stockholm, with the exception of the peace prize, whose recipients are selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

--With assistance from Anton Wilen and Christopher Jungstedt.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT