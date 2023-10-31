BQPrimeBusiness NewsKarur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 3 New Branches In TN, AP
Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 3 New Branches In TN, AP

The Tamil Nadu-based bank has set up two branches -- one each in Tirupur and Chennai, a bank statement said on Tuesday.

31 Oct 2023, 5:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karur Vysya Bank branch in Mysore. (Source: Bank's Facebook page).</p></div>
Karur Vysya Bank branch in Mysore. (Source: Bank's Facebook page).

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated three new branches in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, strengthening its presence in the region.

The third facility was inaugurated in Nandigama, NTR District, Andhra Pradesh.

With the inauguration of the three branches, the total branch network rose to 827, ATMs to 1,637, and Cash Recyclers to 613.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, the bank reported a total business of Rs 1,53,516 crore, the statement added.

