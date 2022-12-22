Karnataka High Court Sets Aside I-T Seizure Order Of Rs 3,700 Crore Against Xiaomi

Quashing the order, the HC said, "In other words, in the absence of any reasons as to why and how the demand would be defeated by the petitioner, mere apprehension that huge tax demands are likely to be raised on completion of assessment was not sufficient to constitute formation of opinion and existence of proximate and live link for the purpose and necessity of provisional attachment which implicate the doctrine of proportionality. Under these circumstances also, I am of the considered opinion that the impugned order deserves to be quashed."