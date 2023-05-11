Karnataka High Court Quashes Rs 21,000-Crore GST Notice Against Gameskraft

Last September, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence accused Gameskraft of making profits and gains from gambling and betting games like rummy.

Consequently, the platform is liable to pay a 28% GST on the face value of all collections made. The tax should be levied on the entire bet value and not the revenue accrued to the company, the department said.

Gameskraft had argued that online rummy is a game of skill that does not amount to betting. It had also contested the department's stand on service charge.

The DGGI had submitted that the platform is profiting from each game. It argued that the service charge levied by the company is varied and depends upon the amount of stakes involved. This amounts to betting as per the existing position of law as the profit of the platform is intrinsically related to the amount of stakes.

Gameskraft said it's merely an intermediary that facilitates transactions between players and does not earn any profit from such transactions, besides the service charge.