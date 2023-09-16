Karnataka Government Approves 91 Investment Projects Worth Rs 7,660 Crore

Also, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. at Kolar with an investment of Rs 200 crore and employment to 155; Maruti Suzuki at Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural District with investment of Rs 137.6 crore; South West Mining Ltd. at Musinayakanahalli and Torangallu Village in Sandur taluk of Ballari district with investment of Rs 411 crore and employment to 65 people, among others.