Karnataka Government Approves 91 Investment Projects Worth Rs 7,660 Crore
Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd. among others, his office said.
The Karnataka government has cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 7,659.52 crore with a potential to generate 18,146 jobs.
The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee headed by Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil met on Friday and approved 26 projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 5,750.73 crore. These hold the potential to create 13,742 jobs.
Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd. among others, his office said.
Of the total 91 proposals, about 57 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,404 within Karnataka.
Eight projects with an additional investment of Rs 763.85 crore were also approved by the committee.
Major investment proposals approved in the meeting include setting up Pratibha Patil Sugar Industries Pvt. in Vijayapura district at an investment of Rs 489.50 crore, Aequs Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. Unit III in Dharwad District with an outlay of Rs 456 crore.
Also, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. at Kolar with an investment of Rs 200 crore and employment to 155; Maruti Suzuki at Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural District with investment of Rs 137.6 crore; South West Mining Ltd. at Musinayakanahalli and Torangallu Village in Sandur taluk of Ballari district with investment of Rs 411 crore and employment to 65 people, among others.