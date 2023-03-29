Karnataka Clears 55 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 3,451.24 Crore Investment

Among the major investment/project proposals approved in the meeting include- By Shree Basaveshwar Sugars Ltd. Bijapur at Karjol Village, Babaleshwar Hobli, Vijayapura District, with investment of Rs 494.75 crore and employment target of 90. By Subramanya Construction and Development Company Ltd., Bengaluru at Tavarekere, Bangalore Urban District, with an investment of 481.61 crore and employment opportunity to 20,000 people.