Karnataka Bank Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz To Provide Insurance Products

Karnataka Bank Ltd. has partnered with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. to provide life insurance products to its customers.

This partnership will help satisfy the financial requirements of people and also provide structured insurance solutions to customers, the bank said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

"We have partnered with Bajaj Allianz Life and are happy that our customers nationwide will now enjoy a wider range of protection and investment options, enhancing their financial portfolios," said Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, managing director and chief executive officer of Karnataka Bank.

"Bajaj Allianz Life offers some of the most distinctive products, and we are pleased to provide our customers with access to them," he said.

"Our partnership with the prestigious Karnataka Bank marks a significant milestone in our journey, and I'm confident that with our shared goal of financial empowerment for customers, we will enable many more customers to achieve their goals in a simple and effective manner," said Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Karnataka Bank also entered into a tie-up with HDFC Life Insurance Co. to provide insurance products to its customers, according to a filing on Monday.

Through the partnership, it plans to provide innovative and customer-friendly solutions to those who are in search of financial security and life protection, it said.

Shares of Karnataka Bank closed 0.16% lower at Rs 215.90 apiece, compared with a 0.01% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.