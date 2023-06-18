BQPrimeBusiness NewsKaran Adani Says Work Resumes At Mundra Port After Halt For Cyclone Biparjoy
ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Adani Says Work Resumes At Mundra Port After Halt For Cyclone Biparjoy

The first ship has berthed at the Mundra port since it resumed work on Saturday.

18 Jun 2023, 6:24 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Road signage of Mundra Port of Adani Group in Mundra, Gujarat. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Road signage of Mundra Port of Adani Group in Mundra, Gujarat. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. said it has resumed operations at its Mundra port in Gujarat on India’s western coast after a cyclonic storm passing through the region halted work at the facility for days. 

The first ship has berthed at the Mundra port since it resumed work on Saturday, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports, said in a tweet, adding, “We’re up and kicking.”

Ports in India’s Gulf of Kutch, an important trade hub, suspended operations on June 12 amid warnings of an “extremely severe” cyclone on the way. The storm, named Biparjoy, made landfall on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to parts of India and Pakistan and forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of people. 

All ports in the gulf were expected to resume normal operations by Saturday, Ashwin Solanki, chief nautical officer at Gujarat Maritime Board said by phone.

On Tuesday: Key Oil And Container Ports Shut as Severe Storm Nears India      

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

ALSO READ

Adani Enterprises Unit To Buy Train Ticket Booking App Trainman

Opinion
Adani Enterprises Unit To Buy Train Ticket Booking App Trainman
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT