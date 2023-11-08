Karan Adani Says Group Plans $750 Million Initial Investment Into Renewables In Sri Lanka

Adani Group plans to set up a 500 megawatt wind power project in Sri Lanka after successful completion of a $553 million debt financing from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. for its Colombo West International Terminal.

The group has proposed to the Sri Lankan government to set up the wind project in the northwestern region at an initial investment of $750 million, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., told BQ Prime at a post-event interaction in Colombo.

"It will take 24 months for the first phase of the project to get commissioned once the approval comes from the Sri Lankan government," Adani said.

The west coast of Sri Lanka is blessed with very good wind conditions and has strong potential for the generation of wind power, according to Adani. "The renewable power generated will be the cheapest power that will be sold in the country."

The group is also planning to set up a cross-country transmission corridor from Sri Lanka that will connect to the Indian power grid on the lines between India and Bangladesh, he said.