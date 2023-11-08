Karan Adani Says Group Looking At Strategic Ports In Nearby Countries After U.S. Backs Colombo Terminal

The Adani Group is looking at nearby countries for strategic ports infrastructure to integrate supply chain with India acting as a hub, Karan Adani said after the U.S. announced $533-million financing for the port terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka being developed by the conglomerate.

The airports-to-apples group is seriously looking at port operations in Bangladesh, East Africa, Middle East, SE Asia and Vietnam, Adani, chief executive officer and director at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., told reporters in Colombo.

The U.S. support for the deepwater terminal through the International Development Finance Corp. underscores New Delhi’s and Washington’s efforts to curtail China’s influence, as it has invested more than $2 billion in Sri Lanka to build infrastructure before the island nation faced economic meltdown.