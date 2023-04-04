BQPrimeBusiness NewsKapil Maheshwari Named CEO Of Welspun New Energy
Kapil Maheshwari Named CEO Of Welspun New Energy

Maheshwari was part of Reliance Industries, where he was leading Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Development.

04 Apr 2023, 10:30 PM IST
A Welspun facility. (Photo: Company website)
Welspun Enterprises Ltd has appointed Kapil Maheshwari as CEO and executive director of its wholly-owned subsidiary Welspun New Energy Ltd.

Before joining Welspun, Maheshwari was part of Reliance Industries, where he was leading Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Development, a statement said.

He comes with over 20 years of experience in solar PV, storage technologies, power electronics and green hydrogen space in India, the U.S., Germany and various regions.

Part of Welspun Group, Welspun Enterprises Ltd is an infrastructure development company focusing on road, water and wastewater segments.

