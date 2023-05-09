Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 Results Review: Analysts See Potential To Maintain Strong Growth

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. advanced on Tuesday after its consolidated net profit jumped during the fourth quarter of FY23.

The company's net profit rose 279.18% year-on-year to Rs 93.77 crore, according to an exchange filing, but missed Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 122.10 crore.

Kansai Nerolac Paints is ramping up its influencer programme—across painters, contractors, architects, and interior decorators—and working on a new go-to-market strategy to reach consumers directly and improve the salience of its new differentiated offerings, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.