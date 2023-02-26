Kamath Says Digital Economy Can Contribute 25% GDP By FY29

When pointed out that the highly talked about NPA resolution -- from over 12% to under-5%now--come with a heavy cost on banks, having written off close to Rs 13 lakh crore since the IBC came into force as the recovery has been less than 30% so far, Kamath said whatever progress has been made so far is the topping and as "we move forward and as the IBC system improves, there will be more incremental gains."

On the funding part, he said, though banks will continue to remain an integral part of infra funding, there is a need to look at more sources that offer longer term funds.