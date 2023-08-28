BQPrimeBusiness NewsKalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Bags Rs 287.5 Crore Order To Supply Missile Systems
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Bags Rs 287.5 Crore Order To Supply Missile Systems

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt. on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 287.51 crore order from the defence ministry for the supply of missile systems.

28 Aug 2023, 3:15 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pinaka multiple missile launcher. Image for representation only. (Source: DRDO official website)</p></div>
Pinaka multiple missile launcher. Image for representation only. (Source: DRDO official website)

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt. on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 287.51 crore order from the defence ministry for the supply of missile systems.

The company is a joint venture between Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd.) and Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd. of Israel.

"The order is expected to be executed over the next 12 months," Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The value of the order amounting to Rs 287.51 crore is inclusive of taxes, it added.

Bharat Forge had set up Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., a 100% subsidiary, as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives of the group.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT