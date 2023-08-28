Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Bags Rs 287.5 Crore Order To Supply Missile Systems

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt. on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 287.51 crore order from the defence ministry for the supply of missile systems..The company is a joint venture between Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd.) and Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd. of Israel.."The order is expected to be executed over the next 12 months," Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing..The value of the order amounting to Rs 287.51 crore is inclusive of taxes, it added..Bharat Forge had set up Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., a 100% subsidiary, as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives of the group.