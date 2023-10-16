Kalpataru Projects International Secures Rs 2,217 Crore New Orders

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 2,217 crore in the domestic and international markets.

While its T&D (transmission and distribution) business has bagged contracts worth Rs 1,993 crore in India and overseas markets, the company's B&F (building and factories segment) has received Rs 224 crore new orders in the domestic market, KPIL said in a regulatory filing.