Kalpataru Projects International Raises Rs 150 Crore Via NCDs
The said NCDs will be listed on wholesale debt market segment of BSE Ltd, it said.
Kalpataru Projects International on Tuesday raised Rs 150 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
"Today i.e. 03rd October, 2023, the Company has raised Rs 150 crores by allotment of 15,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each on private placement basis," a BSE filing stated.
